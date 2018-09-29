VSP seek leads into Compass School burglary

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

ast weekend, someone stole about $4,000 worth of items from the Compass School in Westminster.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, the theft was reported on Monday Sept. 24 and included iMac desktop computers and guitars.

It appears that the items were taken between Sept. 19 and Sept. 24.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Trooper Shepley of the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355. Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using your mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES (274687) and share the tip you have about a crime.