Chester Chatter: Three months on the mend

By Ruthie Douglas

Back in June, a scrape on my leg soon became infected and was to become the worst thing that ever happened to me.

However, the infection led to doctors finding other problems that needed to be tended to and, now, I have been in the hospital and in physical rehab for three months.

During this time, I have discovered the wonderful care of doctors and nurses, their compassion and kindness. These folks work hard and we have gotten to know each other so well that we often share our thoughts.

I also know the love and support of countless friends. How will I ever thank you all for you have kept my spirits going strong?

Noted from a here and there

Recently, at the Vermont Health Care Association meeting in Killington, the Springfield Health and Rehab received four awards:

Melaney Stevens for Outstanding LNA of the Year

for Outstanding LNA of the Year Angela Sadlowski , Business Office Manager of the Year

, Business Office Manager of the Year Clayton Perry , Maintenance Assistant of the Year and

, Maintenance Assistant of the Year and Denise Dutton, Volunteer of the Year.

After many years, the Mountain Leather Shop of the Green in Chester has closed and the building has been sold to Scott and Leslie Blair, owners of the Southern Pie Company, right up the street. They are opening a homemade ice cream and coffee shop.

Joe and Jeanie Bolaski and friends enjoyed a Willy Nelson concert recently in Saratoga, N.Y.

Here is to the hard working crews who are replacing the broken pipes at Chester-Andover Elementary School. It is quite the project.

Yet once again I have missed lunch with my classmates from Springfield High School. We always meet on the last Friday of the month. I missed you all and hope to see you soon.

This week’s trivia question: Where was the Yummy Yard?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Mandatory morning prayer was stopped in public schools in 1962.



Street Talk



It is fall. Apples are ready for picking. Will go you apple picking?