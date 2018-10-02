Wantastiquet Rotary serves bisque at Peru; Savage horse farm holds festival

Lobster bisque at Wantastiquet Rotary tent

Wantastiquet Rotary of Londonderry and the Mountain Towns participated recently at the Peru Fair on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Members served lobster bisque to more than 250 visitors. This bisque was shipped directly from Rockport Maine via Jake’s Restaurant in Londonderry.

Rotarians participating in this fund raiser included Skip Raymond, Dick Dale, Bill Fike, Bill Ellio and Joel Kuhlberg.

Money raised will go toward the 2019 scholarships for graduating seniors. Thank you for supporting the Wantastiquet Rotary!

Horses in costumes featured at Savage horse farm fall fest

H.M. Savage Farm held its Fall Festival this past Sunday, Sept. 30, at its farm on Route 103 South in Chester.

Almost 150 people attended the free event that included crafts, face painting, musical hay bales, apple bobbing, potato sack races and many more family oriented activities.

The highlight of the event was an equine costume competition. Twenty-five children from local towns and 22 horses dressed in festive costumes designed by the children and their parents.

Awards were given to each child. Following the fun was an enormous potluck lunch. The Savage family is hoping to continue the tradition next year.

In this photo by Cindy Savage,

Isabelle Deslauriers rounds up her miscreant

horse Hickory during the Fall Festival event at

H.M. Savage Farm in Chester on Sunday.