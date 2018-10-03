Derry board OKs Energy chapter, moves to update Hazard Mitigation Plan

By Bruce Frauman

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

With no discussion, the Londonderry Select Board approved the Energy Amendment to the Town Plan at its Monday, Oct. 1 meeting.

Board member Tom Cavanagh said he believed “we have had a lot of discussion about it with the support of the Windham Regional Commission.” Board member Bob Forbes said, “A lot of work went into it in terms of the Planning Commission and the Energy Committee.” It now becomes part of the Town Plan, and gives the town more say in energy projects that are proposed in it.

Lister Sandra Clark said said that she had intended to retire from the position at the next Town Meeting after 18 years of service. “But, thinking it over, and knowing what has to be faced next year, to create a good, above board Grand List, I will run another term. … if the town will have me.” Board members George Mora and Jim Ameden agreed that it was good news.

Also, the board agreed to Clark’s suggestion of appointing Julie Adams to fill out the term of Geoff Long who recently resigned, according to Clark. Clark also said Adams would agree to run for a full term.

Emergency Management Director Kevin Beattie’s request to apply for a Hazard Mitigation Grant from FEMA was approved by the board.

Beattie said the grant would pay 75 percent of the cost of hiring a contractor to help update the town’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, which must be completed by Jan. 14, 2020. He said that although the state may be able to help pay for some of the remaining 25 percent of the estimated $6,000 to $14,000 cost, the town has to agree to be able to come up with the $1,500 or more.

Beattie said that the Windham Regional Commission would likely be the contractor, though the town’s procurement policy requires that the job be put out to bid.

The advantages of having an updated Hazard Mitigation Plan are that the town is then eligible to apply for Hazard Mitigation Grants and would be able to apply for 5 percent more in emergency relief and assistance funding. This funding helps pay for repairs of washed out roads and bridges among others. Beattie has to notify the state by Oct. 13 that the town is applying for the grant.

After considerable discussion and explanation, Ameden said Nied should write a Request for Proposal to apply 15 to 17 tons of lime on the town’s septic field that lies below the Transfer Station. Nied said the state Department of Environmental Conservation asked him to test the soil on the fields where the treated sewage had been spread. The results showed that the soil is very acidic, which then releases heavy metals into the aquifers, according to Nied. The solution is to spread lime on the soil, then till it in and plant a cover crop, ideally, all before winter sets in. If this is not possible, then some of the lime could be applied this year and the rest in the spring.

Nied said the town cannot close the septic field because it has a violation. He is hoping to be able to close it by next summer.

Veterans coin drop and taking White Pine Drive public;

George Legace received an OK from the board to send a letter to the State Department of Transportation supporting a plan by the veterans group Ruck-Up Inc. of Keene, N.H., to conduct a coin drop on Route 11. Legace said he had already worked out details with the the DOT. The actual coin drop will be between Mike and Tammy’s and The Mill Tavern from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Legace said Ruck-Up provides counseling, AA meetings, help with drug abuse, food, transportation and housing to veterans in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He said all funding comes from local fundraising.

Ameden told two residents of White Pine Drive that the board could consider their request for the town to take over the road and resume plowing but that the road must first meet very specific town road specifications including being paved. Even then, he said there was no guarantee that the town would take over the now-private road.

Wes Buckner said there was 50 yards of gravel and more recently 24 loads of Sure-Pak added to the road. Alex Juhasz said he would re-read the specifications and that the paving requirement might be the “stumbling block. If it goes that far it is not worth the effort.” Buckner said the road was built in 1972, is about half a mile long and has 12 houses on it.

And finally