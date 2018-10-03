Trial in sex assault cases postponed

By Shawn Cunningham

A Thursday morning jury drawing in preparation for the trial of Ryan Stocker, 19, of Chester, on two counts of sexual assault is off as Windsor County State’s Attorney Heidi Remick and defense attorney Melvin Fink agreed to a delay in the cases for more depositions.

A pre-trial hearing in Windsor County Superior Court in White River Junction on Tuesday lasted only moments as Judge Timothy Tomasi agreed to delay further proceedings in those charges at least until December although Fink told The Telegraph that he needed to check to see how the delay worked with his calendar.

While a trial on those charges is on hold, Stocker is still scheduled to appear on Monday Nov. 4 for a pre-trial hearing on charges of kidnapping, attempted aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child as well as a separate charge of furnishing alcohol to minors. A jury drawing in those matters is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Stocker has been free on $100,000 bail with conditions since late 2017.