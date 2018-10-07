Police investigate three Saxtons River burglaries

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

State Police in Westminster are investigating a string of burglaries that occurred overnight on Grove Street, Burk Hill Road and Main Street in Saxtons River.

In two cases burglars entered houses through unlocked doors and stole purses and a wallet. In another case, the burglars entered the house through an unsecured window where they took a pocketbook. In every burglary, the items taken were in plain sight just inside the door and were visible from the outside.

Police believe these incidents are related to another case in which two men were attempting to commit a burglary Sunday morning in the same area. In that case the men were chased from the residence by the awakened homeowner.

Troopers are currently conducting an active investigation and following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

Again, police are advising the public to be sure their houses are locked when they are asleep or away from home.