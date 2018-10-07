VSP seek info in attempted Saxtons River break in

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

he Vermont State Police were summoned to Saxtons River early this morning for the attempted burglary of a house while its occupants were at home.

Police say that just before 4 a.m., they received a call from the owners of a home on Hatfield Street in Saxtons River saying that they were awaken by two men attempting to force their way into the house through a side door.

The men were described as approximately 5’08” to 5’10” in height and dressed in dark clothing. One of the men had a small light-colored or beige dog with him. Both men fled the immediate area on foot when the homeowners awoke.

Anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or call the Vermont Tip Line at 844-848-8477 or visit www.vtips.info to fill out an anonymous tip.

The State Police remind everyone to be sure their doors are locked when they are asleep or not at home.