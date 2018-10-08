Bonnie’s Bundles holds raffle for GM Soccer
Bonnie’s Bundles Dolls of Chester is donating an original “Sport Doll” uniformed in school colors and a knockout face featuring soccer eyes to benefit Green Mountain High School Girls Soccer.
The doll will be raffled on or about Saturday, Oct. 20 or at the end of the 2018 season. Raffle tickets are on sale now at Bonnie’s Bundles Dolls, 250 North St. in the Stone Village, and at MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub, 52 Main St. also in Chester.
Tickets are $5 each or three for $10.
For more information: dollmaker1968@gmail.com or contact:
Bonnie’s Bundles Dolls
250 North St.
Stone Village
Chester VT 05143
802-875-2114
