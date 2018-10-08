Burglary in Saxtons River brings total to six

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

nother burglary on Sunday morning in Saxtons River brings the total to six, according to the Vermont State Police.

Police have added a burglary on Pleasant Street in Saxtons River to those reported on Burk Hill and Main, Hatfield and Grove streets in the early morning hours of Sunday Oct. 7. In the Pleasant Street incident, money, a bag and a laptop were stolen.

This was the sixth burglary of an occupied home between 1 and 4 a.m. within the village. The thieves entered houses through unlocked doors as well as forcing their way in through doors and windows. Similar items were taken in the burglaries. Residents are reminded to keep their doors and windows locked when not at home or asleep.

During one of the burglaries, a homeowner awoke and the burglars fled the area on foot. The homeowner described the two burglars as men, approximately 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10-inches tall. They were dressed in dark clothing and one male had a small light colored or beige dog with them. If anyone sees any suspicious activity please report it to the State Police.

Anyone who has information on any of these burglaries is asked to contact the State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip to the Vermont Tip Line at 844-848-8477.