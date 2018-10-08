Chester Chatter: Fall foliage on the Mohawk Trail

By Ruthie Douglas

Come every fall, my father would announce “Get ready. We will go over the Mohawk Trail today.” We dressed in some nice clothes for the trip and took our pocketbooks, which my sister and I put our allowance in.

On our Sunday drives, we never went anywhere without some food packed up, just in case. Over Bromley Mountain we went, down into Manchester and on to Bennington and down onto the Mohawk Trail.

The leaves had begun to turn. And it was as if we had never seen the color change. Before my sister and I sat in the back seat just loving the scenic views and also the smells coming from the trunk. Soon we came to a lookout pulloff and a gift shop. Holding our pocketbooks tight, my sister and I bought an Indian doll, an Indian headdress and a tomahawk.

We left and started down the hill toward Greenfield, Mass. At a nice rest area, we ate our lunch and once in Greenfield, we stopped for ice cream cones. It had been a great day.

And lately I have been thinking of those trips. Our Sunday family trips were great and I will remember them always.

Tom and Brenda Duncan went by train to New York City last week. They enjoyed the sightseeing.

Seeley Morton, my childhood friend, has died. Although younger than me, we played together and walked to school. We worked together at Chester-Andover Elementary School. My thoughts to Linda and their children.

Happy birthday to my daughter Donna.

Lexi is the dearest, sweetest dog. A favorite of mine. She died this week. The neighborhood will miss her.

Several readers have wondered where they can get some sewing done, like shorten dress hems and slacks. Give me a call at 875-3260.

This week’s trivia question: Where was the First National Store in Chester?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Yummy Yard, an ice cream bar, was located where the Heritage Deli now stands.



Where do you go to view the fall foliage?