Chester Planning Commission agenda

The Chester Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1) Review minutes from October 1, 2018 (5 minutes).

2) Citizen Comments (5 minutes)

3) Finalize Town Plan amendments and Reporting Form (10 minutes)

4) Review of Bylaw proposed district boundaries and uses (60 minutes)

5) Set schedule for future meetings related to Bylaw changes (10 minutes)

6) Set date for next meeting