Saving Rowell’s Inn: Derry family tackles the task

Anyone who regularly drove along Route 11 through Simonsville this summer could see the slow motion crumbling of Rowell’s Inn’s iconic three-story porch.

But the appearance of a large roll-off dumpster in front of the landmark building is good news for those who have worried that the steady deterioration of the structure would lead to its loss.

The inn was built in 1826 by Edward L. Simon and bought by Frederick Rowell in 1910. It has served as Post Office (1826 – 1950) and a general store in addition to being a hotel. In 1979, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Enter Christina and Jared Smith, a Londonderry couple who bought the 1826 roadhouse in September with a vision of bringing it back as a bed and breakfast, a bakery and more.

And that will certainly be a challenge. On a recent weeknight, with Jared working in a front room and the couple’s four children on hand, Christina gave a visitor a tour of the rambling structure that has been full of surprises.

Made up of room after historic room, some with fascinating features, the first floor of the inn seems to go on and on until Christina stops in a room behind the kitchen to point out a wall of tongue and groove paneling.

“There was no electricity when we looked at the place before buying it,” said Smith, referring to a flashlight tour of the inn. “We didn’t notice the door in that wall that leads up to an innkeeper’s apartment. So we bought the place and found we had two more bedrooms.”

Some things were more obvious. On the stairs leading up to the two bedrooms in what once was a third floor ballroom, yellow nylon covers a hole in the roof where a tree fallen on it during a storm. For Smith, this is just another challenge as she explains the plan.

Within the year she and Jared will reopen the nine-bedroom bed and breakfast and manage it from their home, which is just down the road, and Christina will move her baking business – 4 Kids & a Baker – to the inn’s kitchen. After that there’s talk of Friday night dinners, wood-fired pizza and maybe a yoga studio.

The Smiths say they plan to keep as many of the historic features as they can while updating amenities like bathrooms. And they will probably keep the inn’s name, but that decision is down the road. For now, they’ll be jacking up the sagging porch and turning on the inn’s heat so they can have water and work comfortably on the interior this winter.

When they are not working on the inn, the Smiths have day jobs. Jared runs Smith Property Maintenance and Christina is Client Services Manager for Fisher Financial and Ronald Theissen, CPA.