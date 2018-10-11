Derry man charged in attempted burglary

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A Londonderry man has been cited in connection with an attempted burglary on Thompsonburg Road in South Londonderry.

According to a press release, on Wednesday morning the Vermont State Police were notified of an attempted burglary at a home on Thompsonburg Road. Troopers investigated and determined that Timothy Slade, 27, had used burglary tools in an attempt to break into the house. Police also say that Slade took security cameras from the home.

Police obtained a search warrant for Slade’s home but did not find any stolen items. Slade was cited for attempted burglary, larceny, unlawful mischief and possession of burglary tools. He is required to appear in court on Nov. 20 to answer the charges.