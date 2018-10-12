Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 17, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the October 3, 2018 Selectboard Meeting and October 3, 2018 Executive Session

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Chester Snowmobile Club Request

5. Yosemite Piers Decision

6. New Recreation Grant Opportunity

7. Unified Development By-Law Amendment Adoption

8. Financial Updates

General Fund

Water & Sewer

Solar Farm

Other Funds

9. Vision Process

10. Sign Cemetery Deed

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Executive Session; Wayfinding/Signage Contract Renegotiation

13. Executive Session; US Cellular Contract & Sprint Contract

14. Executive Session; Continue Annual Review of Town Manager

15. Adjourn