Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 17, 2018
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the October 3, 2018 Selectboard Meeting and October 3, 2018 Executive Session
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Chester Snowmobile Club Request
5. Yosemite Piers Decision
6. New Recreation Grant Opportunity
7. Unified Development By-Law Amendment Adoption
8. Financial Updates
General Fund
Water & Sewer
Solar Farm
Other Funds
9. Vision Process
10. Sign Cemetery Deed
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Executive Session; Wayfinding/Signage Contract Renegotiation
13. Executive Session; US Cellular Contract & Sprint Contract
14. Executive Session; Continue Annual Review of Town Manager
15. Adjourn
