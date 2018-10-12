Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 17, 2018

| Oct 12, 2018 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the October 3, 2018 Selectboard Meeting and October 3, 2018 Executive Session

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Chester Snowmobile Club Request

5. Yosemite Piers Decision

6. New Recreation Grant Opportunity

7. Unified Development By-Law Amendment Adoption

8. Financial Updates
General Fund
Water & Sewer
Solar Farm
Other Funds

9. Vision Process

10. Sign Cemetery Deed

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Executive Session; Wayfinding/Signage Contract Renegotiation

13. Executive Session; US Cellular Contract & Sprint Contract

14. Executive Session; Continue Annual Review of Town Manager

15. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.