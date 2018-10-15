Chester Chatter: Happy Halloweens

By Ruthie Douglas

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

It was Halloween once again. We kids in the neighborhood were excited. For a week we planned our costumes. Some of the kids’ mothers sewed and made their costumes, but usually my sister and I were ghosts, hiding under a sheet with holes for eyes.

Right after supper, we kids grouped together and started out up the street. Without question, Miss Alice was the first house for treats. Wow, all down the street you could smell the fried doughnuts. Kids lined up for a warm doughnut and three doughnut holes in a bag just for you.

We went around the neighborhood where we knew everyone. We got homemade cookies, whoopie pies, bright red apples and popcorn balls. Our neighbors welcomed us and enjoyed seeing all the different outfits. Come 8 o’clock we were home, with our parents looking over our loot to make sure everything was safe. We were not allowed to take our treats to school.

Looking back at past times, I knew those handing out treats. It felt good. I wish that today’s children had the same feeling we enjoyed.

of Virginia is visiting her mother Donna Whitney.

This week’s trivia question: Where was Doris’s Cream Stand located?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The First National Store was where Gould’s Market once stood.



Street Talk



How will you prepare for cold weather?