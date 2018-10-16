VTrans seeks public input on future of Vt. airports

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

ermont’s Agency of Transportation will be holding public meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29 to discuss the future of aviation in Vermont.

VTrans is in the process of updating the Vermont Aviation System Plan, which will guide the development of Vermont’s public-use airports over the next 20 years.

VTrans wants to hear public views on issues, challenges, and opportunities for the state’s airports. The meeting will include a brief overview presentation of the plan, work completed to date, followed by a comment period.

The meeting will be held at the Springfield Town Office, 96 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156.