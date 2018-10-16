Margaret Rowe, 77, was a constant learner

HOLLIS, N.H.

Margaret M. “Margie” Rowe, 77, resident of Hollis, N.H., died on Oct. 12, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Nashua.

She was born in Somerville, Mass., on Sept. 25, 1941, a daughter of John T. Patterson Sr. and Margaret (McDonough) Patterson. Mrs. Rowe was raised and educated in Dracut, Mass., and graduated from Dracut High School, Class of 1960. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Franklin Pierce College.

She made her home in Hollis for the past 45 years and had worked as an administrative assistant for Sanders Associates in Nashua for many years.

Mrs. Rowe was a member of the White Mountain Decorative Painter’s Guild of Southern New Hamphire, a member of the book club, 4H and card-making classes. In addition, she enjoyed taking night classes at Rivier College in Nashua.

She was a communicant of St. John Neumann Church, Merrimack.

Mrs. Rowe was predeceased by her loving husband, Arnold H. Rowe, who died in 2009, and her brother, Jack Patterson.

Family members include her sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Chuck Courtois of Pittsfield, N.H.; nephews and nieces including Sean Patterson, Hollie Eastwood, Megan Patterson, Kevin Jarry and his wife Colette, Crystal Lee and her partner Justine, Erin Flanders and her husband Dan; as well as great nieces and nephews whom she cherished and several cousins.

Memorial visiting hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. at the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, N.H. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Chester, Vt., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, Mass., 01701. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please click here.