MacLaomainn’s gets its ghoul on for good causes

Once again this year, on the Friday and Saturday before Halloween, 52 Main St. will be the spookiest place in Chester as MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub hosts its annual Haunted House in the Great Hall. Although on Saturday afternoon it’s a bit friendlier for the little ones.

The yearly scarefest is presented as a benefit for the Vermont Food Bank and Kids First, an organization that provides things like coats, shoes and backpacks to kids who can’t afford them. Pub owner Deb Brown said that past haunted houses have raised about $1,500 for the Food Bank and for disaster relief, but this year she’s hoping to bring in more.

Brown said the elaborate event takes more than a month to set up for a core group of about a dozen but on the spooky nights up to 40 volunteers work it.

“We always have a least a couple of new things each year,” Brown told The Telegraph, “but this year there’s only two repeating pieces and those have a twist that people won’t be expecting after they enter the corn maze.” Brown would not give details as she chuckled quietly to herself.

The “friendlier” Children’s Haunted House will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 27 while the spookier Haunted House can be “experienced” from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27.

Admission for ages 10 and under is a donation of $1 or a canned food item; for ages 11 and over a suggested donation of at least $5. But you might want to consider being generous with the resident ghouls.

For more information call 802-875-6227.