Chester Chatter: What a wonderful place to live

By Ruthie Douglas

Chester is a place that everyone wants to live. Our Main Street and Village Green are picture perfect and are admired by tourists almost every day.

But you who live here, stop and look about. Chester blends the old with the new. A stroll around Main Street shows the Hearse House and Village Tomb, built in the 1860s, a grave yard with some graves from the 1700s and a statue honoring Civil War veterans.

A walk around the Village Green reveals a touch of the new — an ice cream and coffee shop, a clothing store, several restaurants, two fiber arts stores and a pie shop. Further on down the street are a new discount store and a Jiffy Mart.

The Pinnacle Recreation Area has a Little League field, a tennis court, swimming pool, skateboard park, a new playground set and a disc golf course. It’s a great place for families, whether local or visitors.

Pretend you are from out of state. Walk slowly, sit on a bench, look around. Aren’t you glad you live here?

Out and about

Residents and veterans of Springfield Rehab joined together for lunch one day last week.

Friends of Judy Henning send her much sympathy on the death of her brother Larry Vittum.

Cousins Doug and Bev Johnson of Jordan, Utah, and Beth Thompson of Thompson, Vt., were in town visiting family this weekend.

Dr. Lily Hughes of Fairbanks, Alaska, stopped by for a visit. It made my day. So great to see her and I am so proud of her.

Sheryl Stowell of Massachusetts has been house and dog sitting for her sister Judy Cenate and husband Don, who attended the wedding of their granddaughter.

Paul Ingalls, who grew up in Chester, has died. We are thinking of his children, Kelly, Wendy, Marty, Stacy, Paula and Paul Jr.

Remember to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6. And don’t forget to get your flu shot.

This week’s trivia question: Where was Abby Butterfield’s oval shed?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Doris’s Place ice cream stand was located across from Jameson’s Market.



