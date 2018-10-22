Community & Arts Events: Oct. 25-Oct. 27, 2018

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Oct. 25: Windsor County Senate, House forum

A Candidates Forum takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, featuring candidates for the Windsor County Senate seats and those seeking the Rutland-Windsor-2 House seat. The event will be held at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall at 37 S.Depot St. Following questions by the moderator, audience members will address questions to the candidates.

The participating Windsor County Senate candidates will include: Alison Clarkson (D); Randy Gray (R); Dick McCormack (D); Alice Nitka (D); Mason Wade (I); and Jack Williams (R). Invited, but not responding, is Wayne Townsend (R).

The RW2 candidates are: Peter Berger (I); and Logan Nicoll (D).

For more information, call 802-228-7239, email info@fola.us or visit www.fola.us.

Oct. 26: Stone Church Arts adds film series

Stone Church Center in Bellows Falls expands its music and retreat offerings to include a monthly film series. Stone Church Films, a program of Stone Church Arts, will present films in high definition on a broad range of subjects, including art, classics, dance, music, planet, society, spirituality, and theater.

Films will be screened in the chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls. Films will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evenings, with a possible second showing scheduled if sold out. Advance ticket purchase recommended online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Stone Church Films is also a film society with an annual subscription fee of $75. A Facebook discussion group for film society members will soon become available. The $75 fee includes two season tickets to all the films, September through May. Films are scheduled two to four times a month. The schedule opens with two free (donations accepted) films.

Oct. 26: Vision—From the Life of Hildegard of Bingen, the story of twelfth-century Benedictine abbess Hildegard von Bingen—a Christian mystic, author, visionary, composer and polymath. No charge.

Nov. 2: A Celtic Pilgrimage with John O’Donohue, a documentary in which John O’Donohue explains the importance of landscape in Celtic spirituality. No charge.

Nov. 16: The Boy who Plays on the Buddhas of Bamiyan, which follows, the story of one of the refugees, an 8-year-old boy called Mir, who lives in a cave among the ruins. Tickets are $10.

Nov. 30: First film in Stone Church Films’ Exhibitions on Film series is Degas, A Passion for Perfection. Sometimes frustrated by his own failings, Degas was consumed by obsessive principles and failing eyesight but his determination to capture everyday life was evident in every mark he made. Tickets are $10.

Other films coming up in 2019 in the Exhibitions on Film series include The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch on Jan. 29 and Young Picasso Feb. 22.

Seating is limited to 50 patrons. Refreshments, including popcorn, will be available, and often films will be followed by a short break and discussion. For more information on Stone Church Film, call the box office at 802-460-0110 or click here.

Oct. 27: Green Mountain Club seeks help with trail work

On Saturday, Oct. 27, meet at 8 a.m. at the Peru Park and Ride at 402 Main St. in Peru then carpool to the trailhead, and do trail work cleaning water bars between Griffith Lake and Styles Peak. Contact Dave Ratti at 802-366-0698 or email dbrspruce@gmail.com.

Oct. 27: Trunk or Treat at

Winhall Library

Decorate your car trunks, bring some candy to share, and join the Winhall Library for an afternoon of Halloween fun on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Prizes are awarded for best costume and best trunk. The schedule is as follows: Set-up 12:30-1p.m., Trunk or Treat time 1 to 2:30 p.m., a Costume Parade 2:15 p.m., Prizes Awarded 2:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Winhall Community Arts Center and The Winhall Memorial Library. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 28. For more info visit here.

Any questions, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.

Oct. 27: Prescription drug drop-off



Choose this day to remove all the unused prescription drugs from your home and take them to your local drop off center.

The Chester Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Bellows Falls Police Department, Ludlow Police Department and Winhall Police Department are drop off locations all year round.

To find more information on Drug Take Back Day, visit to here.

For a complete listing of events, please see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.