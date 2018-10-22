Derry man charged in theft from prayer house

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A Londonderry man has been charged in a Jamaica burglary while Vermont State Police try to identify an accomplice.

Timothy Slade, 27 of Londonderry, was arrested on Saturday by Vermont State Police and charged with petit larceny, unlawful mischief and possession of burglary tools.

According to a VSP press release, Slade and another person were seen on camera breaking into a donation box at the Our Lady of Ephesus House of Prayer on Fawn Ledge Lane in Jamaica on the morning of Oct. 10 and taking an unknown amount of money from the box.

Police identified Slade from the photo and arrested him. He is cited to appear on Dec. 4 in Windham County Superior Court. Troopers continue to investigate hoping to identify the second suspect. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.