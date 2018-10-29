Chester Chatter: Autumn walks in the woods

By Ruthie Douglas

Before deer hunting season got under way and, while it was still somewhat warm outside, we often would take walks in the woods. We would look for the most colorful autumn leaves and we picked bittersweet vines, which we sold to the local florist.

On a clear, bright, sunshiny day it was uplifting to spend time in the woods. We carried home our special leaves. My sister and I would press them between waxed paper, and we would use special pinking shears to make the edges fancy. Often, we sent the autumn leaves by mail to my sister Helen who lived in Dallas, Texas, to remind her of beautiful Vermont.

We also picked gourds and pumpkins out of the garden: The gourds would help decorate the house, the pumpkins would become our jack o lanterns. Yes fall had come and soon it would be time to get ready for the cold winter months ahead.

In and out and about

The Domino Chicks met for a game of dominoes at the Springfield Rehab on Monday. Perhaps it was a setup to bring me some cheer, but I won! A great time was had by everyone, even though we were abstaining from our favorite beverages.

Happy birthday to my youngest grandchild Logan Gabert. He has just turned 28.

Benny Benson and Ed Peterson are home after hunting under the big skies of Wyoming and Montana.