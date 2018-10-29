Community & Arts events: Oct. 31 – Nov. 7, 2018

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Oct. 31: Halloween events in Chester, Londonderry

The Chester-Andover Elementary School PTG’s Annual Trunk or Treat will be held at Cobleigh Field in Chester from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Halloween evening. There will be vehicle trunks decorated for the event and filled with candy. All children and their parents are invited. A bonfire will also be held at the field.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the Champion Fire Company of South Londonderry and the First Baptist Church of South Londonderry will be holding their Annual Haunted Firehouse and Trunk-or-Treat along Main Street in South Londonderry.

The Haunted Firehouse will be held at the Champion Fire Station at 60 Main St. Besides the Haunted Firehouse, the fire department will offer free food and drinks, tours of the station and a campfire.

Simultaneously, the Baptist Church will hold its Trunk-or-Treat between the Firehouse and the bridge. Vehicle participants should set up their cars around 4:30 p.m. in time for trick or treaters at 5 p.m.

Main Street will be closed during the event.

Nov. 1: Find out how new tax law affects your finances

If you are part of the 1 percent, you will love the new Trump Tax law. If not, then let Ron Theissen, CPA, CFP of Fisher Financial Advisors of Chester tell you how the new tax law may affect you.

He’ll be speaking at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at The Fullerton Inn at 40 The Common in Chester, as part of the Chester Rotary’s First Thursday monthly event.

Theissen’s presentation will include: How the law affects deductions; what changes in reference to investments; can pets be still claimed; what to do with an IRA, and New Vermont law changes. Bring questions and learn to work around all these new complexities.

This event is free and open to the community. The program starts at 5:15 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. For planning purposes, reserve your place by emailing chesterrotary@gmail.com.

Nov. 2: Learn folk dancing with Melissa Post

Melissa Lovell Post, an expert in international folk dancing, holds classes in dance geared toward beginners and intermediate-level dancers each Friday 10:30 a.m. to noon at Chester Town Hall at 556 Elm St. in Chester. Lessons are $5 per class.

No partner is necessary. It is helpful to come regularly to build up familiarity with the repertoire, but it is not required. Post has taught folk dancing to recreational groups for the past 35 years, and has a teaching style that allows learners to pick up the dances quickly.

Casual, comfortable clothing is suggested. It is helpful to wear supportive shoes that slide easily on a wooden floor.

Call 802-875-4102 or email goodwood@vermontel.net for more information.

Nov. 3: Benefit concert for Greater Falls Warming Shelter

On Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Stone Church Arts and Cameo Arts Foundation present a benefit concert for the Greater Falls Warming Shelter. Leslie Stroud, flute, and Matthew Odell, piano, share favorite sonatas demonstrating the intersection of old and new relationships—culturally, geographically and musically. The concert takes place at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St., in Bellows Falls.

All donations go to the Greater Falls Warming Shelter, whose mission is to provide a safe, warm overnight shelter during the winter months for those in need.

The shelter principally serves towns in the Greater Falls area, including Rockingham, Westminster, Athens, Grafton, North Walpole, N.H. and Walpole, N.H. It is open every night during the winter season (November to April) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

A free-will offering will be collected to support the Greater Falls Warming Shelter. For information, call Stone Church Arts, 802-460-0110, or visit www.stonechurcharts.org.

Nov. 4: Vermont Voices 2018 hosts Yvonne Daley

Vermont Voices continues when Yvonne Daley discusses Going Up the Country: When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks, and Radicals Moved to Vermont, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday Nov. 4 at Phoenix Books Misty Valley, at 58 Common St. in Chester.

Going Up the Country is a story of how young migrants, largely from the cities and suburbs of New York and Massachusetts, turned their backs on the establishment of the 1950s and moved to the backwoods of rural Vermont.

The event is free. For more information, visit www.phoenixbooks.biz or call 802-875-3400.

Nov. 7: Celebrate Abenaki of New England

Observe Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the culture, history, and traditions of native people.

Pay tribute to their important contributions and unique challenges both past and present with “Abenaki of New England” presented by The Nature Museum from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the Whiting Library at 117 Main St. in Chester. All ages are welcome.

For thousands of years, the indigenous Abenaki people lived in harmony with the land and gained a deep knowledge and respect for it. Learn about what life was like before our time and how living closer to the land made people more connected to nature. Investigate Native American artifacts, hear Native American stories, play outdoor games, and make a nature-inspired craft.

Call Whiting Library at 802-875-2277 for more information. The library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

