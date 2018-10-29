Pumpkin bread that redeems that word ‘moist’



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Sick of pumpkin yet? Good! The season is just starting, but I promise to make it an enjoyable foray into the pumpkin world.

Believe it or not, this pumpkin bread is even more moist than its banana “sister,” and less dense.

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon each ground allspice and ginger

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter or margarine, melted

2 eggs

1 can (15-ounce) pumpkin

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Grease a loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, blend next 8 ingredients well. Add melted butter, eggs and pumpkin, either whisking well or beating with an electric mixer.

Pour into prepared pan and bake 55-60 minutes, or until it cracks on top, the sides have pulled away from the pan and the bread bounces back when pressed in the center.

Remove from oven, cool slightly before lifting out to cool on a rack.