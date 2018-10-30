College News

Kristina Knockenhauer of Chester, a student at Castleton University in Vermont, has been recognized with the Outstanding Future Professional Award at the recent Society of Health and Physical Educators – Vermont Conference.

The award is given annually to one or two undergraduate students who demonstrate a commitment to promoting the service of health and physical activity in education. Knockenhauer was one of many Castleton University students who attended the SHAPE – Vermont Conference, held in Killington on Oct. 18 and 19.

For the second time in the 2018 season, Castleton’s Sarah Wells of Chester was named the Little East Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 28.

The recognition comes after Wells scored the game-winner in double-overtime to defeat Keene State on Saturday as Castleton claimed the LEC regular season title and the number one seed in the conference tournament.

Wells also added an assist and registered a team-high six shots in the clinching contest.

The senior completed her standout regular season with 16 goals, good for fifth in the conference, with six assists. Wells was the fifth Castleton field hockey player to ever eclipse the 100-point mark when she scored twice against Worcester State on Oct. 13. She will enter the postseason with 107 career points.