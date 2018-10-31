Gun safe, guns taken in Peru burglary

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A gun safe containing two rifles was stolen from a house in Peru today.

Vermont State Police say that sometime between 8:20 a.m. and 4 p.m. someone entered a house on Birch Hill Farm Road and took a large gun safe. The safe contained a black .308 Savage and a Century Arms AK-47 style rifle. Nothing else was taken from the home.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Trooper Shepley at VSP Westminster at (802)722-4600 or submit a tip anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.