Thieves hit Derry, Wardsboro stores overnight

Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary in Wardsboro and an attempted burglary in Londonderry, both of which took place in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

According to a VSP press release, just before 2 a.m., two people broke into the Wardsboro General Store, at 23 Main St. in Wardsboro. Police responded to the alarm and determined that the thieves had taken several packs of Newport Platinum cigarettes.

Forty minutes later and 16 miles up the road, someone smashed the glass front door of Jelley’s Deli, at 2102 N. Main St. in Londonderry. The thieves were unable to get into the store so nothing was taken. Both Vermont State Police and the Winhall Police responded to the Jelley’s call.

Anyone with information on the Wardsboro burglary is asked to contact Trooper Frissora at VSP Westminster at (802) 722-4600 or submit a tip anonymously by clicking here. If you have any information on the Londonderry attempted burglary please contact Trooper Noyes at the same number.