To the editor: Thanks to all who made Chester outerwear drive a success

The Eleventh Annual Warm Hands Warm Hearts event on Oct. 19 and 20 was truly a heart warming event. Thousands of donations of warm, gently used items were on display at the Chester Congregational Church in Chester. At least 150 shoppers were able to find coats, hats, scarves, sweaters, vests, socks, boots and more that will help them and their families keep much warmer this winter.

There are many people to thank for this success:

Chester Congregational Church parishioners and pastor for sponsoring the event.

All the anonymous people who shared their extra coats, etc.

All the volunteers who monitored the collection boxes, made deliveries to the church, helped set up the display, worked at the event, and helped clean up after.

Darn Tough Vermont for donating socks.

Members of the National Honor Society at GMUHS who held a coat drive.

Chester-Andover Family Center for storing many of the donations.

Members of Unit 67 American Legion Auxiliary and friends who put together snack bags for each shopper and donated items for the snacks.

Andover Community Church

Chester Rotary Club

Chester-Andover Ministerium

Lisai’s Market

Vermont Country Store

Chester Dollar General

Springfield Shaw’s Market, and

Lee Whiting from Deep River Snacks for donating items for the snack bags.

We are proud to belong to this caring community.

Edie Brown

Carla Rumrill

Pastor Susan Moody

Warm Hands Warm Hearts Committee