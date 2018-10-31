To the editor: Zupan champions American principles

The fresh ideas and can-do Vermont spirit of Lawrence Zupan is exhilarating at a time of so much negativity. As he is a champion of the American principles of free enterprise and competition, I’m inspired to cast my vote for Zupan to be our next U.S. senator for Vermont.

With regard to his opponent, Bernie Sanders, I can see nothing but a series of fantastical promises that have no way of being kept. Everyone who’s ever held a job knows that there is no such thing as free. Perhaps that’s why Sen. Sanders actually seems to believe in the fairy tale.

In any event, Zupan’s proactive and hopeful approach to solving our problems rings true for me.

Sincerely yours,

Erich Maier

Dorset