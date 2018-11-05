A seasonal soup to help adjust to falling temps



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Traditionally served cold, this French cream soup is equally delicious hot.

Almost devoid of fat (using fat free broth), the flavors of all vegetables is extremely outstanding and noticeable.

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups diced acorn squash

1/2 pound leeks, white and light green parts coarsely chopped

1/4 pound (1 small) sweet potato, peeled and diced

2 1/2 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon chopped garlic in oil

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 cup milk

1 cup plain yogurt

1/2-1 teaspoon dried ginger, optional

1 teaspoon lime juice

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium high heat. When oil is shimmering, add squash, leeks and potatoes. Stir well and cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add broth, garlic, nutmeg, salt and pepper and more broth if needed to cover vegetables. Cover, bring to boiling, reduce heat to medium and cook for about 20 minutes, or until everything is very tender.

Turn heat off, remove cover and add milk and yogurt, stirring well.

Let cool for 30 minutes. This helps to prevent any pressure in the next step.

With a blender or food processor (in batches if needed), ladle mixture into blender or processor bowl, cover and puree until as smooth as possible. If there is a way of venting while pureeing, do so to ease pressure.

Immediately pour into serving bowls and serve with extra yogurt swirled into it.