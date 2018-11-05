Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 7, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the Oct. 17, 2018 Select Board meeting and Oct. 17, 2018 Executive Session

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Chester Townscape Request

5. Green Mountain Power Easement Request; Andover Road

6. Appointment of Library Trustee

7. Open Space Institute Grant Acceptance

8. Catering License; Stone Hearth Inn, Information Only

9. Begin Vision Process

10. Executive Session; Wayfinding/Signage Contract Renegotiation

11. Executive Session; Continue Annual Review of Town Manager

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Adjourn

