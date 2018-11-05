Community & Arts Events: Nov. 8-Nov. 17, 2018

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Nov. 8: Astronomer Mark Breen at Flood Brook

Join Mark Breen at Flood Brook School for a free look at what shapes Vermont’s weather and a guide to the stars, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8. The school is located at 91 Vermont 11 in Londonderry.

Breen is senior meteorologist and senior astronomer at the Fairbanks Museum, where Vermont Public Radio broadcasts his daily weather reports, as well as his “Eye on the Night Sky” fun facts.

The first half of the program will explore local weather questions and trends, while the second half will focus on constellations and the upcoming Leonid meteor showers. If the weather cooperates, Breen will take visitors outside to view the night sky; otherwise, he will offer a tour using a special computer program that can project the night sky in real time on the screen.

For more information, email conservation@londonderryvt.org.

Nov. 9: Big Woods Voices in concert



Stone Church Arts brings the a capella quartet Big Woods Voices to the Stone Church on the Hill in Bellows Falls at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9. The concert will be in the chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Big Woods Voices unites four veteran area singers in celebrating their common passion for a capella harmony: Alan Blood, longtime member of groups including the Blanche Moyse Chorale, I Cantori, Blue Moon and House Blend; Will Danforth, singer-songwriter, traditional acoustic artist, and the group’s arranger/composer; Becky Graber, leader of the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus and Animaterra Women’s Chorus in Keene; and Amanda Witman, founder and co-leader of the Brattleboro Pub Sing with Tony Barrand.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls and Misty Valley Books in Chester, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Nov. 10: ‘Present Laughter’ at Heald Auditorium



Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium will be streaming Present Laughter, a comic play written by Noël Coward and starring Kevin Kline.

The show starts at 7 p.m. at Heald Auditorium, located on the 2nd floor of Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St. Entrance is free but donations are appreciated.

Nov. 13: Learn how to

pick the right telescope

At this month’s Southern Vermont Astronomy Group meeting, the public will have an opportunity to learn about telescopes from members, led by Patrick Porch who is also a member of the Green Mountain Astronomers.

The free meeting and public presentation is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the Whiting Library Community Room at 117 Main St. in Chester. The venue is ADA accessible.

Porch discusses different kinds of telescopes that are used today and what those in the field believe are some of the best ways to get involved in astronomy with a hands-on demonstration.

This presentation will be held rain or shine. SoVerA is composed of amateur and professional astronomers, educators, students, and members of the public. SoVerA is dedicated to making astronomy much more accessible to all.

For more information, visit sovera.org.

Nov. 15-17: Family Center

hosts giant Half Price sale

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 15 and 16, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, the Chester-Andover Family Center holds a Half Price sale at 908 Vermont Route 103S in Chester.

Find bargains on the weekend before Thanksgiving: Everything in the Thrift Shop will be half price. Shelves and racks will be refilled every day, so each day will reveal new bargains.

For more information about the Chester-Andover Family Center, call 802-875-3236, visit their website or Facebook page.

