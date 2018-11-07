Chester Planning Commission zoning workshop
Press release | Nov 07, 2018 | Comments 0
© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC
The Chester Planning Commission will hold a workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 10, 2018. The session will be to look at ideas and proposed changes to the town’s Unified Development Bylaws with zoning consultant Brandy Sexton.
Materials from the planning process can be found here.
The workshop will take place on the second floor of Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm Street in Chester. For more information call the Town of Chester at 875-2173.
Filed Under: Chester • Chester Planning Commission • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.