Chester Planning Commission zoning workshop

The Chester Planning Commission will hold a workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 10, 2018. The session will be to look at ideas and proposed changes to the town’s Unified Development Bylaws with zoning consultant Brandy Sexton.

Materials from the planning process can be found here.

The workshop will take place on the second floor of Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm Street in Chester. For more information call the Town of Chester at 875-2173.