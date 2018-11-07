Smokeshire Design, the fine home-wares shop of locally made and handcrafted goods located 3630 VT Route 103 North in Chester, will be celebrating its first anniversary for a week of events and giveaways.

The celebration starts on Friday, Nov. 23 — Glass Friday — with a daily door prize drawing of Simon Pearce glass ornaments.

From 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, owner Nancy Pennell will hold a wine tasting with Meditrina Wine and Cheese. It will include a drawing for a pair of Simon Pearce wine glasses of the winner’s choice.

On Saturday, Dec. 1 will be the First Holiday Open House featuring wine, beer, cider, appetizers, treats. There will also be two drawings: one for a large Simon Pearce glass tree and one for a large Andrew Pearce wooden bowl of your choice.

Enter anytime during the week by putting your name in the bowl, you do not need to be present and no purchase is necessary to win. Winners must pick up their prize at the store.

The shop is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information call 802-875-3109.

Free Range launches community fund-raisers

On Thursday, Oct. 25, Jason Tostrup, owner/chef of the Free Range Restaurant in Chester, launched his “Eat It Up” community service initiative with a donation to the Chester-Andover Family Center.

Tostrup’s goal is to partner with local organizations that serve the community and provide a percentage of an evening’s restaurant proceeds to support the work of the organization. More than $250 was raised that evening for the family center.

Tostrup provided complimentary hors’d’oeuvres that made the wait enjoyable. Diners could also check out information about how the Family Center serves the community.