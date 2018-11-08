Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 12, 2018
he Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting on Nov. 12, 2018 immediately following the Board of Abatement hearing which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Below is the Select Board agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from October 22nd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Health Care Options for 2019 – Brad Doyle, Northern Benefits
B. Budget discussion, FY 2019/20
6. Old Business:
A. High Bridge discussion – accept proposal submitted by VTrans?
B. Zoning violation update
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 11/26/2018
