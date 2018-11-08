Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 12, 2018

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

he Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting on Nov. 12, 2018 immediately following the Board of Abatement hearing which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Below is the Select Board agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from October 22nd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Health Care Options for 2019 – Brad Doyle, Northern Benefits

B. Budget discussion, FY 2019/20

6. Old Business:

A. High Bridge discussion – accept proposal submitted by VTrans?

B. Zoning violation update

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 11/26/2018