Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 12, 2018

| Nov 08, 2018 | Comments 0

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting on Nov. 12, 2018 immediately following the Board of Abatement hearing which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Below is the Select Board agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from October 22nd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:
A. Health Care Options for 2019 – Brad Doyle, Northern Benefits
B. Budget discussion, FY 2019/20

6. Old Business:
A. High Bridge discussion – accept proposal submitted by VTrans?
B. Zoning violation update

7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 11/26/2018

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Andover Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.