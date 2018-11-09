N.H. man charged with luring a child in Chester

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

he Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has charged a New Hampshire man with luring a child while living in Chester.

According to a press release, police were alerted to a possible luring complaint in March, 2018. On investigation, members of the BCI determined that Christopher Bell, 22 of Chester, had sexualized conversations with a 14-year-old area girl via the internet and tried to get indecent material from her. Since then, Bell has moved to Walpole, N.H.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, Bell was found at his work in New Hampshire where he was cited by Claremont Police into Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge on Nov. 27.

Luring a Child is defined in Vermont statutes as knowingly soliciting, luring or enticing (or attempting to do so) a child under the age of 16 to engage in a sexual act or in lewd and lascivious conduct.

The statute says that luring can be done in person or through written, telephonic or electronic means.