Chester DRB agenda for Nov. 26

The Chester Development Review Board will hold a site visit at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26 at Gold River Extension off Pleasant Street.

Its public meeting will follow at 6 p.m. in Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the Nov. 12th meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Preliminary Plat Review for Gold River Partners LLC major sub-division on Gold River Extension

4) Confirm next meeting date(s)

5) Deliberative session to review previous matters