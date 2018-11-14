College News

Senior forward and team captain Sarah Wells of Chester is one of five members of the 2018 Castleton University field hockey team who were named to the Little East Conference All-Conference list announced Thursday afternoon from the conference office.

Wells, junior defender Ellie Gevry and sophomore midfielder Gabriella Hunt each earned First Team All-Conference honors. Sophomore forward Loretta Blakeney was recognized on the Honorable Mention list. Christine Kemp was named the LEC Coach of the Year in her first season at the reigns of the program.

Wells scored a career-high 18 goals in her farewell season to finish in a tie for fourth in the LEC. She netted a pair of hat tricks (Sept. 25 @ Plymouth State and Oct. 5 @ Salem State) and was selected the LEC Offensive Player of the Week twice (Sept. 24, Oct. 29). Over a nine-game period spanning from Sept. 15 to Oct. 13, she had at least one point in eight games while totaling 27 total points throughout the thick of Castleton’s best-ever winning streak.

Wells ended the season with a goal in three consecutive games and added three assists prior to the LEC finals. Wells finished her career ranked fifth all-time in Castleton field hockey history in points (111), goals (43), fourth in assists (25), and sixth in points per game (1.54).

On Oct. 26 at Keene State, Wells scored the double-overtime game-winning goal to give Castleton its first-ever LEC regular-season title and the top seed in the playoff tournament.