To the editor: Sen. Clarkson thanks supporters

Many thanks to the voters in the Windsor County District for re-electing me to serve in the Vermont Senate. I am deeply honored that you’ve extended your trust to me and I look forward to continuing to advocate for this large and diverse Senate district in our Statehouse.

Over the last four months, I’ve canvassed, paraded, visited and celebrated across this county district in an effort to touch base with as many of you as possible.

Thank you for welcoming me and sharing your concerns and ideas. I enjoyed celebrating some of the high moments in many of our communities from Bethel’s Bethel Forward weekend to Mount Holly’s Cider Days, Rochester’s Harvest Festival to the Taste of Woodstock, Windsor’s Autumn Moon Festival, Springfield’s Apple Festival, and painting bowls for Norwich’s benefit Giving Bowls for Willing Hands. I loved it all.

It was an honor to campaign with my Windsor District team mates: Sens. Dick McCormack and Alice Nitka. They are smart, experienced, hardworking and dedicated public servants.

I extend enormous gratitude to my dedicated team of supporters who helped make this victory possible. Thank you to those who canvassed with me, stood in the rain at the polls, hosted lawn signs, volunteered and generously financed my 2018 campaign. And to my family: Oliver, Ward and William, thank you for your advice and counsel, your patience and good humor during this long campaign season.

Thanks also to our opponents, who I enjoyed getting to know on the campaign trail. What a pleasure to have a civil discourse about the challenges we face here in Vermont. We all agree – there is a lot to be done. Let’s get to work together to make our green corner of the country the best it can be.

Alison Clarkson

Vermont senator

Windsor County District