Community & Arts Events: Nov. 22-Nov. 28, 2018

Nov. 22: Thanksgiving events at Stratton

Suit up in your favorite costume and jump-start your Thanksgiving with the Stratton Gobble Wobble 5K through the resort.

The race starts at 9 a.m. under the Clock Tower and will take participants through the Village and around the resort at 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton.

Pre-registration is $35 and can be found online at stratton.com. Day of registration is $55. Prizes are awarded to top three male and female finishers, best costume and more.

Stratton’s Thanksgiving Dinner takes place at Table 43.1 located at Black Bear Lodge at 30 Middle Ridge Road at Stratton Mountain. There are two seatings: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information and pricing, visit here or call 800-787-2886.

Nov. 23: Smokeshire Design celebrates 1st with Glass Friday

Smokeshire Design celebrates its first anniversary, with 20-percent off all Match Pewter and its famous Bourbon Maple Syrup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3630 Vermont Route103 in Chester.

From Friday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 30, there will be daily drawings for a Simon Pearce hand-blown glass ornament. Stop in to find gift ideas and put your name in the bowl for a hand-blown glass ornament.

For more information, visit www.smokeshiredesign.com.

Nov. 24: ‘Best in Show’ mockumentary

at Ludlow’s Heald Auditorium

Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium present Best in Show, a 2000 American mockumentary comedy film co-written by Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy and directed by Guest.

It will be shown at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24 at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall, at 37 So. Depot St. in Ludlow.

The PG13-rated film follows five entrants in a prestigious dog show, and focuses on the slightly surreal interactions among the various owners and handlers, as they travel to the show and then compete during the show.

The movie is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be provided by Berkshire Bank, water by FOLA. Email info@fola.us or call 802-228-7239 for more information.

Nov. 25: First Universalist Parish shares ‘How We Celebrate’

On Sunday, Nov. 25, beginning at 9:30 a.m., the First Universalist Parish, 1 North St. (Rt. 103 in the historic Stone Village) in Chester, welcomes the Rev. Nicholas Boke who will speak on “How We Celebrate” just a few days after Thanksgiving.

Since all people everywhere have celebrated—births and weddings, harvests and holy days, new moons and revolutions—there’s clearly something close to our hearts about this process. But what does it really mean to celebrate something? Why do we do it? What do we hope will come of it? The choir will sing, Thanksgiving. A reception follows the service.

For more information, contact Melody Reed at 802-875-5414, email firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com, or visit www.chestervtuu.org.

Nov. 28: Gingerbread House Decorating for kids kicks off Overture



The 34th Annual Overture to Christmas, held in Chester, begins Monday, Nov. 26 with a Gingerbread House Decorating Workshop for children in Grades K-2.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, the workshop will be held for Grades 3 to 6.

Both workshops will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Fullerton Inn at 40 The Common in Chester. This is a free kids’ event and everything is included.

To foster the community spirit during the holidays, the town of Chester is presenting a series of family events to help welcome in the holidays.

The town will be decorated for the season and people are invited to drop by, share in the events and help boost the Christmas spirit.

Events include a “cookie tour” of local homes and businesses, a gingerbread house making clinic for children at the Fullerton Inn, a live Nativity scene at the Baptist Church, a concert by the Springfield Chorus and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus with a parade through the town ending at the Fullerton Inn for a meet and great with the Clauses and cookies and cocoa for all. The events are for the whole family.

For more information, call 802-875-2444 or visit www.facebook.com/OverturetoChristmasChesterVT.

