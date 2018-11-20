Andover native John Lamson, 97, was avid pilot who gave thrilling rides

John W. Lamson, 97, of Hanover, N.H., died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. He was born in Andover, Vt., on Sept. 7, 1921, to Joseph and Christine (Forbes) Lamson, of Andover.

Mr. Lamson graduated from Chester High School in 1940. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and was recognized with the “Sharpshooter” distinction, a skill he honed while hunting with his father.

After his Marine Corp service, he attended trade school and began working for Pratt & Whitney, building aircraft engines for 42 years until his retirement in 1989. He traveled the country engaged in special projects for Pratt & Whitney and enjoyed every minute.

For most of his adult life, he was an avid pilot, flying small planes in both Connecticut and Vermont and giving friends and family members thrilling rides.

He often spoke of the excitement of seeing Charles Lindbergh when he landed in Springfield, Vt., in 1927. For the final 16 years of his life, he lived at Wheelock Terrace in Hanover, N.H., where he was loved by all. His good nature, wit and ability to bring good cheer to any occasion will always be remembered.

Mr. Lamson is survived by his sister, Marion Copenhaver, of Hanover, N.H., and her children John, Margaret, Christine, Eric and Lisa and their families; his sister Dorothy Baker’s two sons, David and Marc Baker and their families; and his brother Charlie’s sons, Daniel and Joseph Lamson, John and Bruce Orcutt, and daughters Margaret Grout and Bernice Smith, and all of their families.