Andover Select Board meeting for Nov. 26, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 20, 2018 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26 at Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from November 12th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A.
6. Old Business:
A. Budget discussion FY 2019/20
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 12/10/2018
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.