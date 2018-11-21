Apple Blossom Cotillion seeks high school girls

High school senior girls in the communities served by Springfield Hospital and Springfield Medical Care Systems are invited to participate in the 63rd annual Apple Blossom Cotillion.

One of them will join the select group of Apple Blossom Queens. This special community event continues to be both a unique tradition and a rite of passage for area young people. Girls present themselves with and without their escorts and are interviewed by a panel of judges.

Apple Blossom welcomes back Pam Shaughnessy and Carrie Jewell as its directors for the 2019 Cotillion. Their team of choreographers includes Madison Moreau, the director of last year’s Cotillion.

The master of ceremonies for the 19th consecutive year is Larry Kraft, director of development for SMCS.

Proceeds from the event are used for the Dr. E Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and to benefit Springfield Hospital and the nine community health centers of SMCS.

An orientation for all parents and participants, including elementary school, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6 at Dressel Gymnasium at Riverside Middle School. Weekly rehearsals for high school couples start immediately after that orientation. It all culminates with performances on Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4.

Applications for both high school and elementary school participants are available at www.springfieldmed.org and at area schools. Applications must be received by Dec. 10.

For information, call Larry Kraft, 885-7644, or lkraft@springfieldmed.org .