Ludlow Rotary donates $2,000 to five groups

In October, the Ludlow Rotary Club was awarded a Rotary District 7870 Grant for $2,000. And instead of one grant recipient, the Rotary gave the funds to five area community organizations.

Those receiving funds at a luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 6 were:

Reinbow Riding of Shrewsbury ;

; Streetscapes of Ludlow;

Mt. Holly Library;

Black River Action Team of Ludlow and Cavendish and;

and; The Town of Cavendish to landscape the plot of land next to the elementary school.

Each organization is required to match the Rotary funds.

LRC meets for lunch on most Tuesdays at 12:15 pm at DJ’s Restaurant. The LRC is small and is always looking to welcome new members. If you would like to attend a meeting and learn how you may ‘Serve Humanity’ while enjoying the fun and fellowship of others, please contact any Rotarian or drop a note to Ludlow Rotary, PO Box 216, Ludlow Vermont.