New chef at Red Slate Restaurant in Derry

The Red Slate Restaurant at Upper Pass Lodge in Londonderry has hired a new chef, Jeremy Derby, who joins the restaurant with 22 years of kitchen experience, 16 as chef.

“We are confident that Jeremy is the perfect fit for our restaurant, bringing with him new energy and enthusiasm” said Vincent Presciti, general manager for Upper Pass Lodge. “Since his arrival, he has introduced daily specials that along with his own versions of regular menu favorites are being very much enjoyed by our diners.”

Born in Rutland and raised in Londonderry, Derby began his culinary career as a dishwasher in a restaurant at 16 years of age. There he watched the chef in action and learned how to help prep. He also saw how food brought people together, and knew he wanted to bring that joy to others.

“Food has been a passion for me as long as I can remember, something I have my Mom to thank for,” said Derby. “Knowing that the dishes I create are being enjoyed brings me much comfort. Along with my new menu items, I will also focus on taking Red Slate to the next level.”

Previously, Derby worked at Jake’s Marketplace Café and the Inn at Weston. He also

owned and operated the Nothin’ Fancy Food Truck.

The Red Slate Restaurant & Bar is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 5 – 9 p.m. The restaurant is also open Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 – 10 a.m. for breakfast.