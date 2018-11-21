Benches installed, Chester pocket park nears completion

By Shawn Cunningham

In March, Chester voters approved an outlay of $25,000 to construct a “pocket park” at the end of School Street by the suspension bridge over the Middle Branch of the Williams River. The park was one of the first ideas that from the Village Center Master Planning project to come to be.

This week, according to landscape architect Scott Wunderle who designed the space, the benches have finally arrived from the manufacturer and were installed on granite curbstones the town had saved from a sidewalk project.

The idea behind the park was to provide a place where residents and visitors alike can enjoy the river. It was also thought that the park would be one of several spaces that would could attract visitors to walk around the downtown area.

Constructed by Terrigenous Landscape Architecture, the park features plantings, benches and a granite “hopscotch” walkway. A table and seating next to the river is also envisioned.