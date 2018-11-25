Chester Select Board special meeting Nov. 28

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday Nov. 28, after canceling last week’s meeting. The special meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the Nov. 7, 2018 Select Board Meeting and Nov. 7, 2018 Executive Session

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Approve Charging Station Grant Application; Sign Resolution

5. EMS Building/Town Garage Presentation

6. Sign U.S. Cellular Contract Amendment

7. Review Preliminary Draft General Fund Budget

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn