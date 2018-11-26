Discover ‘pourable’ peanut brittle



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

It’s the season of peanut brittle, let’s find every single possible way to consume it. Now picture in your mind your favorite cake with ‘pourable’ peanut brittle ladled over the top. It’s a decadent cross between a butterscotch sauce and peanut brittle actually. This nutty addition can be enjoyed on top of cheesecake and graham cracker pies as well.

1/2 cup brown sugar

6 tablespoons butter or margarine

1/4 cup cream, heavy, light or half-and-half

1 cup chopped, roasted chestnuts*

4 slices of your favorite cake

Simply place first 3 ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium high heat.

Stir to combine and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until it has thickened and starting to change color. Immediately remove from heat, stir in chestnuts and cool slightly before ladling over cake to serve hot.

You can also serve this at room temperature. But if you find that it has thickened more than you would like, simply stir in additional cream to desired thickness.

* Or use pecans or your favorite nut. To simply roast chestnuts or other nuts, buy chestnuts already cooked and peeled. Chop as finely as desired and place in a skillet over medium high heat. Dry cook until you can smell them and they are starting to darken, stirring almost constantly. This will only take a couple of minutes.