Siblings charged with theft after crash in Grafton

A call for a car crash in Grafton early this Monday morning lead police to arrest both the driver and passenger on a number of charges.

Just before 2 a.m., Vermont State Troopers were called to Hinkley Hill Road in Grafton for a vehicle that had gone off the road, down an embankment and was partly in a brook. With the Grafton Fire Department, the police were able to get the two occupants out of the vehicle.

That’s when, according to a VSP press release, police found that the driver, Trevor Clark, 22, of Bellows Falls, had an arrest warrant for failing to appear on charges of petit larceny, operating without owner’s consent and grand larceny. Police also found that the car Clark had been operating had been stolen from a home in Westminster several hours earlier. A passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Trevor’s sister, Jasmin Clark, 19, of Rockingham, was found to have also driven the vehicle during the evening.

Trevor Clark was arrested on the warrant as well as new charges of operating without owner’s consent and petit larceny for stealing a cell phone from a home in Westminster. He was also charged with driving under the influence and is being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on $200 bail.

Jasmin Clark was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of stolen property. She was processed for the offense and released with a citation.