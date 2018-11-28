© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

At 5:30 this evening, the Chester Fire Department will go door-to-door to households affected by the widespread power outages brought on by heavy snows asking if anyone needs to go to a warming shelter tonight.

The trucks will have their emergency lights on so that residents will know who is coming to the door. If any residents need a warming shelter, the town will open the second floor of Town Hall and contact the Red Cross to help with needs. Please spread the word among neighbors if you get this announcement.